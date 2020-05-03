North-east industrial firm launches Kids Construction Competition

A north-east industrial company has launched a competition for budding young designers and construction workers.

KR Group, based in Newburgh, is running its Kids Construction Competition, which requires youngsters to come up with a design for a new building.

Open to under 16s, participants must sketch out their building on paper or create it digitally on a computer, before building a small-scale model of their design using different recycled materials, Lego, paper or card.

The building must include steel or cladding details.

⭐️WOW! ⭐️We have had an amazing response to our Kids' Construction Competition. Thank you and well done to all the… Posted by KR Group – Scotland on Friday, 1 May 2020

Youngsters taking part are encouraged to be as creative as possible to be in with the chance of winning the KR Construction trophy or Lego construction sets.

Images of the designs and completed models must be sent to nicola@krgrp.co.uk

The entry deadline is noon on Monday.