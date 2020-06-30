North-east ice cream shop’s Covid-19 changes backed by planning bosses

Proposals to install Covid-19 safety measures to “ensure the survival” of a popular north-east ice cream shop have been given the green light by planners.

Aunty Betty’s on the waterfront in Stonehaven sells award-winning frozen treats and regularly attracts legions of tourists.

The business is preparing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and in May applied for planning permission to push ahead with the changes.

Hyve Architects have applied on behalf of Mrs Lesley Duff in the spring.

According to the documents said there would be a counter outside as well as a large canopy to protect customers visiting The Promenade store. The shop would only be accessed by staff.

Roy Kemp from Portlethen wrote a letter of support to signal his backing for the project.

He said he was a “customer and regular visitor” to Stonehaven.

Mr Kemp said: “I completely support this application. I do love the current shop layout but it is not workable with the present challenges.

“It’s good to a local business taking the initiative and adapting quickly. I’d also like to wish the applicant a speedy return to business, and best of luck for the future.”

Aberdeenshire Council have given the move their backing and said they would allow the sea front ice cream shop to trade while maintaining public safety.

A document issued by the local authority said: “The alterations to the shop’s frontage are considered appropriate for the property to enable it to safely trade during the current pandemic.

“Proposed finishing materials which match the rest of the building are considered appropriate, as is the proposed canopy.

“Overall, the proposal is considered to respect the existing building and the character of the surrounding area.”

A design statement issued alongside the plans said they would “ensure the survival” during the Covid-19 crisis.

It said: “The proposals seek to solve the public health and commercial viability issue by changing the shop frontage and internal layout

“This arrangement allows customers to maintain a safe social distance from each other and from the staff.

“No other changes are proposed to the function of the shop, and it is hoped that these alterations will ensure the survival of a very popular Stonehaven business in these challenging times.”