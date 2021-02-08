North-east households invited to take part in sustainable travel study

North-east households are being sought to take part in sustainable travel pilot study.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking for volunteers to participate in a 12-month study into travel behaviour change.

It hopes to recruit six households from either towns, villages or rural locations across Aberdeenshire who are willing to replace some or all private car journeys with more active or sustainable modes of travel.

Those taking part will be asked to consider using public transport, walking or cycling for all or some of their daily journeys.

Households will be provided with the means to help them, such as bus passes, train tickets or a bike, either standard or electric.

Participants will be asked to keep a travel diary and provide monthly updates to the council.

The project is being funded by the ‘Smarter Choices, Smarter Places’ programme, which is funded by the Scottish charity Paths for All.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “It became clear very early on during the Covid-19 pandemic that a wide range of businesses could readily adapt to facilitate home working.

“The lockdowns also spurred many people into taking up walking and cycling on a daily basis for recreational purposes and as a council we are developing projects and strategies to further encourage that type of activity.

“I very much welcome this year-long pilot study and would encourage households – of any size or age – to apply for one of the places and help us learn more about travel choices.”