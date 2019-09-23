North-east housebuilder to host Macmillan coffee morning

Coffee mornings are being held to raise money for a cancer charity.

Bancon Homes will join the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday.

The housebuilder’s sites on Kinion Place and the Roses at Eden in Aberdeen and Lochside of Leys in Banchory will all be opening their show house doors to visitors from 10am to noon.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Guests will enjoy a selection of treats from a charity which provides catering and hospitality training and employment opportunities to adults with learning disabilities.

Bancon Homes sales and marketing director Jo Skinner said: “We hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to visit our show homes and support these fantastic charities by treating themselves to a cup of tea and a huge slice of cake.”