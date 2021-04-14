North-east housebuilder records successful year despite lockdown

The North Scotland division of Barratt homebuilders has contributed more than £62m to the economy in the past year.

Despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the firm’s north of Scotland branch appears to have bucked the trend somewhat.

In the year ending June 30, 2020, the housebuilder supported 980 jobs in the region and completed 337 new homes across the Aberdeen, the north and Perthshire.

In total, Barratt Developments Scotland made a substantial contribution of £245m to the UK economy, with the housebuilder’s North Scotland division supplying £62m of this.

Back in March last year, property transactions ground to a halt as the pandemic closed down businesses across the country.

But as restrictions began to lift, low mortgage rates and government incentives enticed new buyers, while urban hotspots for the virus drove people out of cities.

The result is a housing boom across much of the country, including Aberdeen and the surrounding area.

“Each of the 337 new homes we have completed over the past year have been in resilient and sustainable communities and helped deliver strong economic growth in the north,” said David Palmer, managing director for Barratt Homes North Scotland.

“To have supported nearly a thousand jobs in the region – as well as kick-starting many new careers – is an achievement that we’re very proud of.”