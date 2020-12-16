North-east housebuilder donates £1,000 to two Scottish charities

North-east housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated a significant sum to two charities this winter.

As part of Barratt North Scotland’s Community Fund initiative, the firm has gifted £1,000 to Mission Christmas and Maggie’s Highlands.

The initiative is now in its second year and has pledged to donate £1,000 each month to a charity or organisation based in the north of Scotland.

Charities are nominated by and voted for by employees of Barratt Homes and the focus for the fund continues to be on organisations that improve the quality of life for those living in the area.

David Palmer, managing director at Barratt Homes North Scotland, said: “Both Cash for Kids and Maggie’s carry out brilliant work supporting children and families across the north of Scotland.

“We hope that our donations will help them continue to provide the crucial and important services through these difficult times and over Christmas.

“These are extremely valuables charities, close to our employees’ hearts, and nominated by the Team at Barratt Homes North Scotland”.

As part of MFR’s Cash for Kids, Mission Christmas works with community organisations, social workers, schools, other charities and the emergency services to ensure that gifts reach children living in poverty.

The cash boost from Barratt Homes will allow disadvantaged kids across the Inverness and Moray area to wake up with a present under their tree on Christmas Day.

Lyndsay Rose, MFR charity manager, said: “We would like to thank Barratt for their donation. It is a great boost to our funds. This year is going to be harder than ever for so many families, so we really appreciate their support.

“At Christmas we aim to give every child who needs it £50 worth of gifts – we’ll use the money donated to purchase the items we know the children are needing, with it often being basics such a cosy pyjamas, hats, scarfs and gloves, socks, hot water bottles and rucksacks for school.”

The donation to Maggie’s will help towards the costs of running its centre next to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, which helps people from across the north of Scotland and Highlands.

Andrew Benjamin, centre fundraising manager of Maggie’s Highlands, added: “The centre costs approximately half a million to run a year, relying solely on public donations.

“With Covid-19 and lockdown, we have had to cancel all of our public fundraising events, which has made a significant impact. The donation from Barratt Homes is very much welcomed especially in what has been an extremely difficult year.”