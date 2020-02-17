North-east house sales over Christmas highest since 2007, says report

House sales in the north-east at Christmas were the highest they have been since 2007, according to a new report.

Figures released by property solicitor firm Aberdein Considine show a total of 1,129 homes were sold in Aberdeen during the final quarter of last year, with the average price of a home being £194,528 – down only 0.1% on last year, and 9.2% above the Scottish average.

In Aberdeenshire the average cost of a home was £213,413, a drop of 1.6% on the previous year, 19.8% above the Scottish average.

In Scotland as a whole a total of £178,151 was recorded, compared to £174,290 in 2018.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report suggests the general election in December, which kept Boris Johnson as prime minister, was the reason for a bounce back in the English property market, with a similar pattern being seen in Scotland.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner at Aberdein Considine, said: “After a year of political and economic uncertainty it would appear that the decisive nature of the election result has brought a fresh wave of confidence to the property market.

“You have to go back to December 2007, before the global credit crunch, to find a higher month of pre-Christmas property sales.

“There is also a broader feeling that Aberdeen has weathered the worst of the housing market slump, and there is some anticipation of a long-term boost as the health of the oil and gas sector continues to improve.

“As we head into the spring market there is every sign that the wider trend in Scotland will continue, thanks largely to an injection of first-time buyers using new shared equity schemes.”