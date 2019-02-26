North-east house prices ‘still rising’ according to new figures

House prices in the north-east were continuing to rise during the final part of last year, according to new figures.

Latest statistics from Aberdein Considine’s Property Monitor have revealed housing market trends for the fourth quarter of last year.

Following a 2.8% rise in the third quarter the average price of a home in Aberdeenshire saw a further 2% year-on-year increase to £216,929.

And the area also enjoyed a 6.7% boost in the number of properties changing hands with an 8.6% increase in the value of properties sold, at £262,100,304.

In total, £860 million of property was sold in Aberdeenshire 2018.

Aberdeen, however, did less well, with falls across all areas in the final three months of the year.

Despite the city seeing a 3.7% year-on-year drop in average prices, December saw the highest average price of the year recorded, £206,499.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner at Aberdein Considine, was cautiously optimistic about the year ahead. She said: “These figures demonstrate that the wider market has, to a large degree, recovered from the difficult days of the financial crash but we cannot ignore the uncertainty which Brexit presents.

“While the figures in Aberdeen fell back slightly, the optimism in the city is palpable, and there is a view that while it may take a little time to see the full benefits of the wider investment plans, there is a renewed sense of growth and ambition.

“Whatever the outcome of Brexit, families and individuals still need homes to live in and properties will continue to be bought, sold and rented.

“Homeowners and businesses could definitely benefit from a clearer understanding about what the months and years ahead have in store, and hopefully the next few weeks will bring some much-needed clarity.”