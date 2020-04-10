North-east housebuilding giant donates PPE equipment to NHS

One of the north-east’s biggest property builders has donated PPE equipment to the NHS.

Barratt Homes’ North Scotland division has contributed 400 items which have gone directly to Banff’s Chalmers Hospital, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The donation includes space face masks, gloves, overshoes, safety goggles, antibacterial wipes and antibacterial hand-gel from construction sites and offices across the north-east.

All the equipment has passed the necessary requirements and regulations that any PPE must do before staff are able to use it.

David Palmer, Managing Director for Barratt Homes North Scotland, said: “Our NHS is doing an outstanding job in the fight against Covid-19 and they deserve to be as protected as possible.

“We appreciate all the work the doctors, nurses and care workers are carrying out by looking after those in need and we’re pleased to be able to help by making this donation. Barratt Developments is determined to support the local communities in which we build and help the country through these challenging weeks.”

Overall, Barratt Homes donated more than 2,300 items of PPE to help front-line NHS and care workers in the fight against Covid-19.

