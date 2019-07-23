North-east hottest place in Scotland as temperatures reach 26.5C

North-east residents are enjoying the hottest weather in Scotland today.

The Met Office confirmed temperatures at Fyvie Castle reached 26.5C this afternoon.

And the warm weather is set to continue, with experts predicting temperatures could be even higher tomorrow.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Temperatures of 26.5C were recorded at Fyvie Castle. This was the hottest in Scotland, although it was short of the 32.8C recorded at Heathrow Airport.

“Temperatures will climb again to at least the mid-20s in parts of Scotland, and could reach as high as 28C in the best of the sunshine.

“The warm weather is set to continue until Thursday – and even then, although it will be cooler, it will still be pleasant and sunny.”