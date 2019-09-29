North-east hotels and eateries shortlisted in tourism awards

A luxury north-east hotel and a cafe based on board a double decker bus are among the venues in the running for a tourist award.

The shortlist has been unveiled for the 2019 Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards (Acsta), which honours the best of the region’s tourism businesses and individuals who go the extra mile to ensure guests have a memorable and enjoyable experience.

New hotel venues including Sandman Signature Hotel and The Fife Arms, Braemar, have made the shortlist for most hospitable hotel, along with Trump MacLeod House & Lodge and the Tor Na Coille Hotel, Banchory.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen avocado-themed restaurant AVO, The Highlander Cafe Bus at Aberdeen beachfront, the Davron Hotel, Rosehearty, and the Newmachar Hotel are finalists in the best informal eating experience category.

Acsta chairman Stephen Gow said the ceremony has grown in popularity each year, and gives a snapshot of the “strength and diversity” of tourism in the region.

He added:“People involved in the local tourism sector recognise that winning a title at Acsta is a ringing endorsement of what they do and what they do well.

“The judging panel was once again struck by the range of entrants from across the region, from small one-man operators through to large multi-national organisations.

“It gives a snapshot of the strength and diversity of our local tourism offering and shows that everyone has a role to play in putting Aberdeen city and shire on the tourism map.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Tor Na Coille Hotel in Banchory has also made the shortlist for best restaurant experience, along with Carron to Mumbai in Stonehaven and Signature Food Festival at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen.

The Peterhead Prison Museum, Grampian Escapes and Tours, Museum of Scottish Lighthouses and Kinnaird Head Castle are all in the running for best heritage tourism experience.

The Tippling House, Grape & Grain and The Spiritualist are competing for best pub/bar, and The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival and Nuart could win best cultural event or festival.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Chester Hotel on November 22.

The winners will go on to represent the north-east region at the national tourism Oscars, the Scottish Thistle Awards, which will take place in the spring of 2020.

Several local entrants have gone on to scoop national titles after taking the regional honours.