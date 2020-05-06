North-east hoteliers outline how sector could return to business

North-east hotel chiefs have outlined how the hospitality sector could reopen – and what measures may have to be put in place.

The industry, along with the rest of the region, has been in lockdown since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the period after restrictions are lifted could be even tougher, according to leading hoteliers.

Social distancing guidelines are likely to remain in force after lockdown has been eased, while the number of people attending events such as weddings and conferences could be limited.

It is likely plastic screens will be installed at receptions to protect staff, and keys or cards would have to be disinfected.

And guests would not be admitted to hotels if they have shown symptoms of Covid-19 in the 14 days prior to their arrival.

Stephen Gow, general manager of the Chester Hotel, said: “There is little doubt we will reopen in a phased manner and this is what the public should expect when responsible businesses reopen. There will be changes to be made in all hotel departments.

“The hospitality trade is also looking at ways to restrict the interaction that guests and staff have – which is anathema to an industry based on high levels of personal service.

“In order to reduce the amount of social interaction guests may be asked to indicate when they require service, rather than staff making regular visits to a table to see if anything further is required.

“In order to ensure as little contact as possible, food and drink may be delivered to a service point and guests will be asked to take their food from there to their table. As with all areas of our hotel, all of our transactions will be cashless.”

“Hospitality is a service industry – and that’s why most of us entered the sector in the first place. It’s going to be hard for us to give up – even temporarily – our usual way of working.

“But, it’s not just going to be down to hotel staff around the globe to make this work. If the public wants its hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafes to remain there for them in the short and long term, it’s going to be a partnership effort.”

Frank Whitaker, chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, said it is highly unlikely all hotels will reopen their doors as soon as lockdown measures are lifted.

And he said ensuring customers are confident they are safe is key to helping the sector back to normal.

He said: “The first challenge after lockdown for a lot of businesses will be the economic decision-making about opening. Hotels are not suddenly going to go straight back to the levels of business they were at before, so it will not be economically sensible for a lot of hotels to open.

“The ones that do will be the ones for whom it is economically advantageous.

“We need to focus on instilling a safety-focused culture and making sure people are confident in that.

“It is vitally important we protect the people who work for us as well as the people who are coming to stay. If we are going to encourage people to come and stay they need to feel confident they are coming to a safe environment.

“Things like buffet breakfasts will change, and hotel bars and restaurants will most likely have their capacity reduced.

“The current situation is going to influence a lot of changes even after hotels start to reopen, and they are going to be around for a long time after lockdown has been lifted.”

