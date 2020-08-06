North-east hotelier urges residents not to travel outside Aberdeen this weekend

A north-east hotelier is urging Aberdeen residents not to travel outside the city this weekend.

Simon Cruickshank, owner of the Ship Inn and Trouper Bar in Stonehaven, made the appeal as pubs in Aberdeen have been shut down for the week due to the localised lockdown.

A stalwart of the Stonehaven hospitality sector, Simon was forced to shut his premises early last weekend following anti-social behaviour by a small minority of young adults.

They were flouting Scottish Government advice on distancing.

Now with warm weather expected this weekend, Simon is concerned that the localised lockdown which prevents people from travelling out with Aberdeen may not be observed.

He said: “The scenes we saw last weekend, from a small minority of individuals in the town, were shocking.

“Stonehaven has always been a day trip destination of choice for those in Aberdeen on a sunny summer day and we usually welcome these visitors with open arms.

“However, we’re appealing to anyone considering breaking the local lockdown in Aberdeen not to come to Stonehaven.

“It’s important for everyone to abide by the guidelines so that there is the best chance to control the virus. Everyone has to play their part in this.

“We know the harbour front on a warm day is a magnet for visitors from the city, but please don’t be tempted to break lockdown. The safety of all of our team and our guests remains our overarching concern, but anyone who flouts the rules risks local businesses and the jobs of those working in them.“