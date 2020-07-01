North-east hotel to start taking bookings with plans to reopen in September

A popular north-east hotel and wedding venue has started taking bookings ahead of its September opening.

Maryculter House Hotel will reopen on September 1, after being closed for more than 160 days.

The hotel took the decision to close on March 22.

In an update today, bosses said they are working hard “to be back safely” and are looking forward to welcoming back customers.

A statement on social media said: “It’s been a wee while and we’ve missed you, but today we are delighted to confirm that our much-loved hotel will reopen on September 1.

“We’re working hard to be back safely, offering you the best of local food, our breath-taking surroundings, as well as guaranteed traditional customer service, delivered by our fantastic team. We can’t wait to welcome you back and help you start creating happy memories once again.

“Whether it’s for your much longed for family reunion, a catch-up with friends or an overdue date night away from the kids.

“We are now taking bookings for when we reopen. For any dining inquiries please contact us on info@maryculterhouse.com and for accommodation you will find the best available rates on maryculterhouse.com

“In the meantime, keep taking care of each other and be sure to check back here to be the first to hear about some very special offers we have planned for you once we’re open.”