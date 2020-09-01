North-east hotel to host three-day wedding event

A north-east hotel has announced plans to host a three-day wedding showcase next month.

The event will take place from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4 at Thainstone House Hotel in Inverurie, running from 10am to 4pm each day.

There will be a great deal in store for visitors throughout the weekend including the opportunity to view the rooms, accommodation, and food and drink on offer for guests at the hotel itself.

They will also be able to catch a glimpse of a line-up of exciting wedding packages available for those in search of their dream venue.

The showcase is strictly by appointment only and all social distancing measures must be adhered to when in the premises.

Get in touch with the hotel’s events team by emailing events.thainstone@crerarhotels.com to book your appointment. To find out more about the hotel, visit Thainstone House on Facebook.