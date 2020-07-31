North-east hotel to ask customers to help with donations for River Dee Trust

A popular north-east hotel is set to reopen its doors tomorrow – and has pledged to help a local river trust.

Maryculter Hotel will be asking diners to add a discretionary £1 per person to their bill which will then be donated to the River Dee Trust.

The money will then go towards efforts to plant 1 million trees over the next 15 years to help salmon stocks.

The 40-bedroom hotel, which over looks the Dee has a history stretching back almost 800 years, to its foundation by the Knights Templar in 1224.

Managing director of the hotel Peter Walker said: “Maryculter House sits on the banks of the River Dee, and it’s such a big part of the hotel’s history and future”.

“I have always felt strongly about supporting local businesses and charities and more than ever during these challenging times, this has never been more needed.

“Contributing to this well-deserved and important environmental cause continues to be high on the hotel’s agenda. An extra £1 per person supplement to every bill would make a significant and positive impact to our beautiful surroundings, so it’s one we are more than happy to support.”

“The trees will help prevent a repetition of the high river temperatures which damaged young salmon stocks on the Upper Dee two years ago.

“They will provide nutrition and shelter for all river species and they will encourage a wide range of wildlife to thrive.”

The River Dee Trust helps improve understanding of the river. Anglers help generate around £15 million in revenue each year as well as supporting an estimated 500 rural jobs.

Dr Lorraine Hawkins, River Director, Dee District Salmon Fishery Board & River Dee Trust said: “It is great that this iconic business is looking after its local environment by supporting our community-based Trust and the river’s future.

“This support comes at an especially crucial time, as like many charities, we have been impacted by covid-19. We look forward to Maryculter House continuing to be an important part of the River Dee community.”