North-east hotel submits plans for beer garden

Plans to turn a north-east hotel car park and patio area into a beer garden have been submitted to the local authority.

The proposal was lodged with Aberdeenshire Council by Mr Derek Toal of the Garden Arms Hotel in Gardenstown.

Under the new plans, the areas currently used for parking, private patio and storage are hoped to be used as an outside space to offer meals and the consumption of alcohol and other beverages.

It is planned to supplement the service already offered by the hotel.

The current hotel parking area would be altered into the outside space, which would also be a serving space for food, while the proposed beer garden would be on the patio area, to the rear corner of the premises.

The planning application is currently being considered by Aberdeenshire Council, who are expected to make a decision in the coming months.