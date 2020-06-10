North-east hotel staff warned jobs could be at risk

The deputy chairman of a hotels firm has confirmed jobs in the north-east could be at risk.

Macdonald Hotels Group has begun a company-wide consultation process following a collapse of income over the past three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has 31 hotels in Scotland and England, including north-east hotels Norwood Hall in Aberdeen and Pittodrie House in Chapel of Garioch.

Consultation notices have now begun to be issued to each of the firm’s 2,299 employees.

It’s thought around 1,800 jobs could be at risk across the whole of the business.

Group deputy chairman Gordon Fraser said: “We had really hoped to avoid this very unwelcome step, but with no realistic prospects of a return to anything like normal trading for the foreseeable future, we were simply left with no choice. Potentially, we are looking at around 1,800 roles at risk, in all areas and at all levels of the business.

“The Government’s furlough scheme has helped to a degree but our essential operating costs, insurance and some wages are still having to be paid, meaning our monthly cash outgoings are still running at £2 million while we are forced to remain closed. Even after cutting all non-essential spending and with senior management and our remaining staff accepting reduced salaries, the current situation is simply unsustainable.

“There is no realistic prospect of us returning to anything approaching normality for the foreseeable future and, whilst its enormously regrettable, we simply must take these steps to ensure that we have a meaningful business when this situation ends, enabling us to bring back as many of our employees as possible.”