North-east hotel shuts temporarily to allow staff to be tested for coronavirus

A north-east hotel has been shut temporarily to allow staff to be tested.

The Square in Kintore are taking this precaution following the rise in coronavirus cases in Aberdeen.

The hotel and pub has had no confirmed cases at the premises but have asked their staff to get tested.

While they await the results, the premises will remain shut.

A statement on social media read: “We have been following the developments in Aberdeen closely.

“Although we have NO confirmed cases of coronavirus we have asked our staff to get tested. While we await their results The Square is closed.

“From the beginning of this pandemic The Square has in a way lead the way. The safety of our customers and team is our number one priority.”