North-east hotel shuts indoor pub and postpones event due to spike in Covid-19 cases in Aberdeen

A north-east hotel has shut their indoor pub and postponed an event due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Aberdeen.

Bennachie Lodge in Kemnay made this decision to protect the health of their customers and staff.

They have postponed the 80s Rewind event they had scheduled for Saturday night.

Hotel staff have been consulting with their local authorities who helped them come to a decision.

A statement from the hotel published on social media said that they “feel this is the best way forward.”

Their beer garden, restaurant and hotel will remain open with social distancing and regulations in place.

People are asked not to come to the Lodge if they are showing Covid-19 symptoms.

The statement added: “The Lodge will be following all the guidelines & more to ensure your visit to the Lodge will be as safe as possible and with your help by following the systems in place we hope to remain Covid free.

”The bouncy castles will go ahead on Friday night & we will be playing 80s background music on Saturday in the Garden.”