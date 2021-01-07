North-east hotel rings last orders at the bar as owners push again to find buyer

The chiming of the bells at Hogmanay have also rung in big changes at one north-east hotel, with its owners pushing ahead with plans to retire.

Even once coronavirus restrictions are eased, Cuminestown’s only public bar will remain closed to regulars, as the Commercial Hotel shuts to all but residents.

The part-closure comes almost two years after owners Kenny and Eleanor Duncan put the six-bedroom Auchry Road hotel, bar and restaurant on the market for £310,000.

Mrs Duncan, 70, says the hotel is proving too much for her and her 66-year-old husband, Kenneth, who still works full time as a manager with Lovie’s Quarries.

“We are closing down the bars but will still open as a hotel,” she said.

“That’s been the case since the level four restrictions were imposed, but it was always intended to be a permanent move once the new year came in.

“We are hoping to retire as it’s just too much for us now. In 11 years we have taken it from nothing and built it up, spending about £60,000 on renovations.

“We bought it later in life as an investment but our family decided to go their own way.”

Neither the couple’s son, daughter, six grandchildren or six great-grandchildren are in a position to take it on, meaning Mr and Mrs Duncan, originally from New Pitsligo and Fraserburgh respectively, have no choice but to make the heartbreaking decision to sell-up upon retiring.

The hotel bar has been home to Turriff Accordian and Fiddle Club and the village’s darts, poker and pensioners’ clubs over the years, but will only host residents until a buyer is found.

“We have loved every minute of running the place and meeting those we have met,” Mrs Duncan added.

“We’ve had to let the clubs know so they can find somewhere else.

“It’s a shame. It makes you want to cry really, but it’s just too much for us.

“The pub is the central focus of the village. People are really upset but we can’t keep it going. We have to put our health first.”

She says the hotel is “many businesses in one” and offers plenty of potential for new buyers.

It includes a function hall that can hold up to 250 people for weddings, a smaller reception area for about 100 people, a dining room, six-bedrooms and a live-in flat for those at the helm.

“There has been a lot of interest from young couples and locals but they are either frightened to invest in this current climate or struggling to secure the funds,” Mrs Duncan added.

“The place is many businesses in one. It could be a wedding reception venue, bed and breakfast, just a restaurant or takeaway…it’s a big place.

“The car park alone could host a taxi service.”

Most of the hotel’s staff are furloughed at the moment, but on wedding days it can employ up to 14 workers.

“It is still profitable despite Covid,” Mrs Duncan added.

“It’s a real shame to see if going from so busy to nothing, though. And seeing the bar shut will be hard for me and the people that live in the village.

“But it needs the right people for the job. The new year will bring different circumstances and hopefully they are good ones.”