North-east hotel plans to launch two outdoor eating experiences this week

A north-east hotel has announced plans to launch new alfresco dining experiences this week.

Banchory Lodge Hotel is hoping to welcome hungry diners back on Friday – subject to approval from the Scottish Government – and will follow all the guidelines as well as cleaning and sanitising all areas for the safety of customers and staff.

There will be outdoor dining options to choose from – on the lawn where diners will be able to sit under new awning or areas by the River Dee enjoying snacks from the Fox Box, and on the terrace where customers will be able to enjoy a selection of items from a woodfired oven and BBQ.

A statement from the hotel said: “Yes, it’s true!! The wait is nearly over and we are gearing up to open for alfresco dining from Friday 19 June. Subject to approval from the Scottish Government, we will be following all guidelines as well as cleaning and sanitising all areas for the safety of our team and guests.

“Up to six people can dine on one table and to follow govt guidelines, we would ask that you are all from the same household. Our toilets will be open and cleaned regularly. Remember to stick to the social-distancing guidelines.

“We will be creating lip-smacking dishes from our woodfired oven and BBQ for our Terrace guests. As Scottish weather can be a little unpredictable we’ve got that sorted with an awning covering the tables, our usual beautiful brollies when the sun makes an appearance and patio heaters for when it gets a little chilly. We will also be serving a full bar and payment can only be taken by credit card.

“We can’t wait to see you and feel the buzz of our guests around our 12-acre playground. Naturally, we would ask that you adhere to all the normal social distancing guidelines. There’s plenty of space around and about to enjoy yourselves in this stunning part of Royal Deeside.”

In addition to this, owners are hoping to reopen the hotel on July 15.

The hotel says bookings are essential for the terrace, but guests can stop by for the Fox Box on the lawn. For more information visit https://banchorylodge.com/eat/