North-east hotel launches domes for socially-distanced dining

A north-east hotel has launched dining domes to allow customers to eat outside while observing social distancing.

Meldrum House Country Hotel reopens today after closing in March and is taking bookings for the domes which officially open tomorrow.

The smaller dome will hold up to 6 guests and the larger dome will hold up to 12.

Jordan Charles, General Manager at Meldrum House, said: “We’ve been working on introducing our new dome private dining concept since lockdown.

“This is a great way to get people to enjoy the four seasons we have in Scotland but from the comfort of our luxury domes.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer something different for friends and family who would like a gathering in a unique setting.

“If we see high demand for the domes, we also have the space and ability to add more in the future.”

