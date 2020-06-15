North-east hotel launches colouring in designs for youngsters in lockdown

A north-east hotel has released a series of colouring in designs to entertain youngsters during lockdown.

Designed by owner David Watt, The Davron Hotel in Rosehearty has released three quirky designs which are available for members of the public to download.

David says the pictures, which are known as Davron Doodles, are “ideal for keeping minds busy during the bad weather, breaking lockdown boredom and acting as therapeutic stress relievers.”

To find out more or download the designs, visit davronhotel.co.uk/davron-doodles/. Alternatively, visit the Davron Hotel’s Facebook page.