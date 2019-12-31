North-east hotel extension approved

Proposals for an extension at a north-east hotel have been approved.

A two-storey addition containing 32 executive bedroom suites and a lift for guests will go ahead at the Tufted Duck Hotel in St Combs.

Plans for the project have been given the green light by officials at Aberdeenshire Council.

A report by the local authority’s infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said there would be “negligible impact” on the surrounding area.

He said: “The proposed extension would be to an existing building and within its curtilage, within the coastal zone.

“No alternative location outwith the coastal zone would be appropriate due to this being an extension and the siting on an existing area of hardstanding means there would be a negligible impact on the coastal location.”

The Tufted Duck Hotel was opened in the 1970s and at the moment it has 20 rooms.