North-east hotel closes grounds to public after social distancing breaches

A luxury north-east hotel has closed its grounds and golf course to the public after several incidents of antisocial behaviour during lockdown.

Staff at Meldrum House kept the grounds open when Covid-19 restrictions were introduced to allow people to visit while adhering to guidelines.

However, the decision to close the site has now been taken “for the health, safety and security” of staff.

Litter and dog mess have been left around the grounds, while the golf course toilets have been vandalised.

There have also been issues with people not using paths and failing to stick to social distancing restrictions.

As a result, gates and signs have been erected at all entrances to the grounds.

In a statement, the hotel said: “Since we closed the doors to the hotel nearly nine weeks ago, we purposely kept our policies open, allowing everyone to enjoy the beauty of our grounds whilst adhering to Government guidelines.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve sadly had to close our grounds from today to all members of the public.

“Unfortunately, whilst the majority of people have respected our policies, we’ve had an ever increasing amount of antisocial behaviour including walking off the designated paths, litter and dog mess, disturbance to nesting birds, the toilets on our golf course have been vandalised plus we’ve found people not following the social-distancing rules.

“We are taking these measures to protect our property as well as for the health, safety and security of our skeleton team here at Meldrum House.

“We have put up gates and signage at all entrances and would kindly ask that you do not enter our grounds under any circumstances.

“We are extremely disappointed to do this, but sadly have been left with no option.

“Please be aware, we have CCTV cameras in operation throughout the grounds.”

