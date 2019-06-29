North-east hotel closes doors for final time

More than 20 people have lost their jobs after administrators announced the closure of a north-east hotel.

The White Horse Inn on Old Road in Balmedie has served up meals and accommodation to passing motorists since it opened its doors in 1975.

However, administrators were called in after it emerged the business was struggling in December.

Alexander Iain Fraser and Thomas Campbell MacLennan of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as joint administrators.

Now a total of 24 staff have been made redundant after the only pub in the village closed its doors for the last time yesterday.

A spokesman for FRP Advisory said: “The White Horse Inn in Balmedie, north of Aberdeen, closed yesterday with all 24 staff being made redundant with immediate effect.”