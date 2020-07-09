North-east hotel closes doors as plans for pub, beer garden and bistro unveiled

Jobs at a north-east hotel could be at risk after its owners announced the “difficult” decision to shut.

Lesley Anne and Conrad Ritchie, who run and own The Tufted Duck in St Combs, said they have decided to close the four star-rated facility, built in the 1970s.

Instead, plans for a relaunch would include the current building demolished and replaced with a community facing pub, beer garden, bistro restaurant and a small function area.

It comes after the impact of the coronavirus-imposed lockdown on the hospitality sector has forced them to consider an alternative future for the hotel.

The 20-bedroom facility has been a popular destination for weddings and corporate events for 46 years.

Lesley Anne said: “Even with restrictions easing, we would struggle to comply with social distancing requirements and it’s highly unlikely that we will have sufficient bookings for large functions in the foreseeable future.

“Our business is dependent on operating at least two large functions every week. Without these, the hotel cannot operate sustainably.

“The hospitality industry in north-east Scotland has been very challenging over the past six years.

“The impact of Covid-19, coupled with the protracted global oil and gas downturn and unsustainable increase in business rates have all taken their toll and led us to review the future of the business.”

“We’ve come to the conclusion that there will be more sustainable demand locally for a unique bar and bistro offering.

“The location has unrivalled, panoramic sea views and with a distinctive venue, serving quality local produce, we believe we can continue to support the local economy, meet local demand and employ local people.”

The decision to close the hotel with immediate effect has been difficult, admits Lesley Anne, and wasn’t taken lightly because of the 19 staff who will be affected.

She said: “We have spoken with everyone concerned and are committed to being fair and transparent through this incredibly painful and unsettling process.”

With the continued uncertainty over the hospitality sector as a result of the pandemic, the Ritchies said they believe this is the right time to close the hotel, apply for planning permission and redevelop.

Conrad Ritchie added: “The closure of the Tufted Duck Hotel and Zanders bar will be an unwelcome shock to the local community but, we believe, it is a necessary step to re-focus and invest in a sustainable future for the venue.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support and look forward to returning as quickly as is possible.”

Customers who have paid deposits will receive a full refund imminently.