Coronavirus: North-east hotel ceases trading

A north-east hotel has ceased trading – but vowed to reopen in the future.

The Ramsay Arms Hotel in Fettercairn took to social media to announce the decision after struggling to access financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on the hotel’s Facebook page said: “Sadly, we have had to make the extremely difficult decision to cease trading with immediate effect.

“Despite numerous phone calls and emails, and assurance from the Government, financial assistance from the bank has not been forthcoming.”

The post went on to thank staff for “holding the fort and continuing service for as long as possible”.

It added: “This decision has been made in order to place The Ramsay Arms Hotel in the best position possible to reopen and resume some sort of normality in the distant future.

“It is quite likely that the hospitality industry, as one of the first sectors to close, may be among the last to reopen.

“This is not the end of The Ramsay Arms Hotel and we look forward to serving our loyal customers once again.

“It’s not goodbye, only see you later.”

The post added all food, alcohol and cash had been removed from the premises.