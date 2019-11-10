North-east hotel appoints new general manager

A new general manager has been appointed to take over the role at north-east hotel.

William Inglis has worked at Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites in Dundee and brings a wealth of experience in country house and boutique hotel management to Thainstone House in Inverurie

He said: “I’m delighted to join Scotland’s most dynamic privately-owned hotel group. It’s exciting to move up in the world – north.”

The Crerar team said it is confident he will fit into its authentic, inspired independent brand.