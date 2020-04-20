North-east hotel and community join forces to feed the elderly and vulnerable for free

A north-east hotel has been serving up meals to the needy during the lockdown after locals put their hands in their pockets to ensure no one goes hungry.

Award-winning chef David Littlewood, who runs the Tor Na Coille Hotel in Banchory with his family, introduced the service for the elderly and vulnerable people hit hardest by the pandemic.

The family’s scheme – based on a pay-what-you-can-afford model – is making sure everyone can eat, regardless of their financial situation.

People who can pay for the food are doing so, and many others are chipping in to cover the cost of meals for those unable to.

The hotel is also delivering meals, where possible, to people unable to get out. To date, the hotel has served up more than 1,000 ready meals with around 50% of people opting to pay a little more to fund meals for those in need.

In the region of 300 dishes have been provided free thanks to their generosity.

Mr Littlewood said: “The restrictions on our trading came about so quickly and we had fridges full of food stock which would all otherwise have gone to waste.

“We tried to think of a way to help the local community.

“What a wonderful response we’ve had from the big-hearted people of Banchory and beyond.”

