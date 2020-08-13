North-east hotel and cafe shut after spike in positive cases in north-east town

A hotel and cafe have shut following the rise in positive cases in a north-east town.

Lettuce Eat Healthy, located on Queen Street in Peterhead, today announced it would close as a precautionary measure.

A statement online read: “It’s with a heavy heart that LEH has decided to close as from today as a precautionary measure in light of the increased Covid-19 cases in Peterhead and the surrounding area.

“We have a duty of care to the health and well being of our staff, families and customers and therefore we hope you respect and understand our decision.

“We hope to be back serving you all soon but in the meantime please keep safe.”

It's with a heavy heart that LEH has decided to close as from today as a precautionary measure in light of the increased… Posted by Lettuce Eat Healthy on Thursday, 13 August 2020

Meanwhile Peterhead’s The Buchan Braes Hotel also advised its customers it would be shutting temporarily.

Management wrote: “Due to the current circumstances with the Covid-19 virus.

“We have taken the difficult decision to hibernate The Buchan Braes Hotel temporarily.

“We would like to thank all of our customers that have continually supported us over the years, and assure everyone that we will reopen when it is safe to do so.”

COVID-19 UPDATEDue to the current circumstances with the COVID-19 virus. We have taken the difficult decision to… Posted by Buchan Braes Hotel on Saturday, 21 March 2020

It comes after NHS Grampian have said they are looking into a case at a Peterhead Central Primary School, which forced the school to be closed today.