Industry chiefs say the end of lockdown may come too late for many hospitality businesses in the north-east.

Earlier this week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland’s route out of lockdown – including dates for bars, pubs and restaurants to reopen.

On April 26, hospitality businesses will be allowed to open outdoors, while they will be able to welcome customers into their indoor areas in mid-May.

However, despite welcoming “clarity” over when they can reopen, an industry body in the north-east said many premises will not be able to reopen at all until the later date due to having no outdoor areas.

According to Stephen Gow, vice-chair of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Associtation, waiting until May 17 “may be too long” for some businesses in the “devastated” sector.

He revealed that despite the number of people being allowed at events such as weddings being raised to 50, limits on serving alcohol indoors have led to cancellations.

“Hospitality organisations in the north-east have welcomed the fact that there is some clarity on the way forward to reopening our businesses in late April,” Mr Gow said.

“However, the delay in fully opening indoor hospitality will be an ongoing challenge for the industry as not all have outside space and the restriction on opening times and the inability to sell alcohol will mean for many that it is just not viable to open until at least May 17.

“The ability to have a wedding reception for up to 50 was initially welcomed but the inability to toast the bride and groom has already brought further cancellations and postponement to an already devastated sector.

“Whilst the announcement of the ‘reopening grant’ was welcome it does not in any way compensate for the lost business of the last 12 months.

“The hospitality sector has worked too hard to ensure best practice to keep both its customers and team members safe and it does seem that the April 26 is a long way away for those that have outdoor space but May 17, two months away, may be too long for others who just do not have the cash reserves to make it through.”

Mr Gow is general manager of the Chester Hotel on Queens Road, which sold 1,000 covers in just seven minutes after it opened for bookings on Friday.

© Supplied

The hotel has retained its two large marquees in front of the venue which will be open for food and drink bookings (with alcohol) from noon to 10pm from April 26, with last orders at 8pm.

It is adopting the Scottish Government’s suggestion of two-hour pre-booked slots for hospitality when it reopens fully inside.

Setting out her plan for the country exiting lockdown, Ms Sturgeon expressed her “hope” that a limited opening of indoor hospitality businesses could take place from April 26.

However, she said it would be “limited initially to the service of food and non-alcoholic drinks until 8pm, and for groups of up to four people from no more than two households”.

© Scottish Government

The First Minister hopes the sector can return to “greater normality” on May 17.

“As was the case last year, venues will need to retain customers’ contact details for three weeks after their visit,” she added.

“We would hope, from that date, indoor hospitality could return to greater normality, with alcohol able to be served indoors and within more normal, opening hours, though possibly with some continued restrictions – a requirement for people to book in two-hour slots, for example.”