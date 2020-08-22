North-east hospital displays pictures of police officer who dressed up as a dog for kids during lockdown

A police officer who brightened up lockdown for north-east youngsters by dressing up as a dog will continue to cheer them up – with a photo collage in the local hospital.

Constable Jamie Dey, who has been a community officer in Elgin for five years, had been wondering what to do with a costume of Chase, a German Shepherd from the children’s TV show PAW Patrol, that had been bought by his best friend’s dad to surprise his grandchildren.

He hatched the plan to don the costume and walk around the streets of Elgin, also Dey’s hometown, to bring some joy to children in isolation.

Jamie said: “We spoke about just going around Elgin, a few streets, maybe just going into the schools initially.

“Then very quickly, we had people messaging us asking, ‘Can you come to our street?’

“I ended up going across the whole of Moray. We did Elgin, Forres, Burghead, Hopeman, Lossie, Keith, Fochabers, Buckie and Lhanbryde. We ended up just everywhere, so it was really good.”

He says the reaction from children was “amazing” – even if some were disappointed they could not come within two metres of him.

He said: “They wanted to come out and give the big dog a cuddle, but I think all the kids were really good and it went down really well with the mums and dad as well.”

His work in the costume drew a lot of attention on social media, and Jamie asked people who took pictures to send them on to him so he could collect them online.

“We got hundreds of photos, and we just couldn’t use them all, so we just picked some of them and put them on the canvases.

“It was just a random thought, how can we thank the NHS? We can’t raise money, being the police, so we thought of it another way.”

The collages arrived at Dr Gray’s Hospital on Wednesday, with Jamie in attendance to hand them over.

He added: “When I phoned Liz Tait, the hospital manager, last week to tell her it was happening, she was delighted.

“I think she’s going to be putting them up in the children’s ward now.”