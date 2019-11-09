Remembrance Sunday to be marked across north-east

The north-east is set to commemorate Remembrance Sunday with a host of events.

In the city, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, will lead city representatives, serving forces, reserves, veterans and cadets in marking the poignant day.

A short ceremony will be held in front of the war memorial on Schoolhill at 10.50am tomorrow. Prayers will be said and a hymn sung before a two-minute silence to remember the fallen at 11am.

The Lord Provost will lead the laying of wreaths at the memorial and a church service will be held at the Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting at the end of the ceremony for those wishing to attend.

Representatives of the Armed Forces and ex-service organisation will gather in the Remembrance Hall, at the heart of the Aberdeen Art Gallery redevelopment, from 9.45am.

The Highland Granite Pipes and Drums will lead a parade from Belmont Street to the War Memorial.

Mr Crockett said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity to pause, reflect and to mark the sacrifices made by so many during times of conflict. It is always a poignant occasion as we remember not only all of those who have given their lives but also those who have been injured physically and mentally by conflict.

“Aberdeen has a proud history of support for our armed forces and this weekend we will once again show our respect and admiration for the bravery and courage displayed by serviceman and women past and present.”

To facilitate the parade, the following roads will be closed from 10am until noon: Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street, Gaelic Lane, Denburn Viaduct between Union Terrace and Blackfriars Street, Schoolhill between Black Wynd and Blackfriars Street.

There will be no access to Harriet Street Car Park. Parking for the Bon Accord Centre is available at the Loch Street Car Park.

In Inverurie, a parade is set to march to St Andrew’s Church at 8.45am where a service will take place before a two-minute silence at the war memorial at 11am.

Ellon’s remembrance service will begin at 9.15am at Ellon Parish Church followed by a parade and wreath-laying at the memorial.

Howe Trinity Church in Alford will host a service from 9.30am with Scouts, Guides and the Royal British Legion. Acts of remembrance will then be held at the parish war memorials – 10.50am at Alford, 11.30am at Tullynessle and noon at Keig.

The Armistice Parade in Peterhead will start at 9.30am at the Masonic Lodge on Broad Street, making its way to the war memorial in South Road cemetery, where a wreath-laying will take place before a church service.

The parade in Banchory will set off at 9.30am, starting from the Gordon Highlander memorial at 9.20am.

A remembrance service is to be held in Fraserburgh’s West Parish Church, starting at 10am.

Kintore will mark Remembrance Sunday with a service at the parish church beginning at 10am.

Turriff will be holding its service from 10.15am where a parade will march to the square before a service and two-minute silence at St Andrews Church. This will be followed with a march to the war memorial in the town.

In Stonehaven, the annual remembrance parade will leave from Market Square at 10.25am. A service will be held at Carronside Church which will continue on to the war memorial.

There will be a remembrance service at Methlick Parish Church on at 10am followed by a wreath-laying at 10.45am.

In Huntly, wreaths will be laid at the war memorial including a wreath in remembrance of the animals that lost their lives in the war, starting at 9.45am.

Members of the community have been invited to the war memorial in Oldmeldrum at the Meldrum & Bourtie Parish Church at 10.45am for a service.

At Aberdeen University, musicians from around the world will come together to play in the Sir Duncan Rice Library as part of the #iPlay4Peace initiative.

At 3pm, they will perform a new composition by Anthony White, a second-year music student. It is one of three new works to be performed by a global orchestra coming together to mark the Armistice.