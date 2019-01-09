North-east homes without water due to burst main

Homes in a north-east town are without water this evening due to a burst water main.

The issue, according to Scottish Water, is affecting properties in the Westwood Drive area of Westhill.

The utility provider was made aware of the issue shortly before 10pm.

© Kian Welsh

In a post on its website, Scottish Water apologised to customers.

“A burst water main has been reported at Westwood Drive, Westhill may be causing some customers to experience disruption to their supply.

“A squad will be organised and will be onsite ASAP to commence with the emergency repairs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing customers and will provide a further update as soon as more information becomes available. “