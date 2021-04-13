530 north-east homes hit by power cut after fire breaks out in electricity cable

A fire in an overhead cable caused more than 500 homes in the north-east to lose power this afternoon.
According to network operators SSE, the fire was detected in a cable attached to a wooden pole in the Boatcroft area of Kemnay shortly before 3pm.
Two fire appliances from Inverurie were sent to the scene to make the area safe.
As a result of the blaze, an automated safety system was triggered which – as well as notifying the control room – turned off power to all nearby customers.
Initially, 530 customers were affected, however, power has since been restored to all but 35, with the aim to have everyone reconnected by 6pm.
An investigation will take place into the cause once all homeowners have had their power restored.
A spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said: “We would like to apologise to everyone affected by this afternoon’s power cut and assure them we are doing all we can to restore the power to the remaining customers as safely and as quickly as possible.
The affected postcodes, all in the Ab51 area are listed below.
- AB51 3QA
- AB51 5EG
- AB51 5EW
- AB51 5EZ
- AB51 5GZ
- AB51 5JD
- AB51 5JE
- AB51 5JF
- AB51 5JG
- AB51 5LH
- AB51 5LJ
- AB51 5NA
- AB51 5NB
- AB51 5NL
- AB51 5PZ
- AB51 5QT
- AB51 5QY
- AB51 5QZ
- AB51 5RA
- AB51 5RB
- AB51 5RE
- AB51 5SS
