530 north-east homes hit by power cut after fire breaks out in electricity cable

A fire in an overhead cable caused more than 500 homes in the north-east to lose power this afternoon.

According to network operators SSE, the fire was detected in a cable attached to a wooden pole in the Boatcroft area of Kemnay shortly before 3pm.

Two fire appliances from Inverurie were sent to the scene to make the area safe.

As a result of the blaze, an automated safety system was triggered which – as well as notifying the control room – turned off power to all nearby customers.

Initially, 530 customers were affected, however, power has since been restored to all but 35, with the aim to have everyone reconnected by 6pm.

An investigation will take place into the cause once all homeowners have had their power restored.

A spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said: “We would like to apologise to everyone affected by this afternoon’s power cut and assure them we are doing all we can to restore the power to the remaining customers as safely and as quickly as possible.

The affected postcodes, all in the Ab51 area are listed below.