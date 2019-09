A number of properties in two north-east towns are without water today.

Homes in the Westhill and Inverurie areas lost supply earlier today.

Scottish Water has advised an engineer is on route to investigate the issue.

A statement on the utility firm’s website said: “Customers in the Westhill and Inverurie areas might be experiencing interruption to supplies.

“Our operative is on their way to investigate.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this is causing customers.”