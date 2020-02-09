North-east homes left without power

More than 500 homes in the north-east have been affected by power cuts.

A total of 537 homes in the AB51, AB41, AB54, AB52, AB53 and AB15 areas have been affected, including Insch, Rothienorman, Turriff and around the Huntly area.

The power cuts are a result of adverse weather from Storm Ciara, with conditions resulting in incidents of trees being uprooted, and other wind-borne debris damaging overhead power lines.

Some have more than 100 postcodes affected in each area, and homes have been without power for several hours. All power is expected to be restored this evening.

A spokeswoman from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused, and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to restore power as quickly as possible.”