North-east homes left without electricity following power cut

Properties in a north-east town have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in more than 30 postcode areas in Ellon and the surrounding villages at 6.54pm today and that is was aiming to restore power by 10pm.

The affected postcodes are:

An SSEN spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GM6289′”

An engineer is expected on site at 7.30pm.