North-east homes left without electricity following power cut

Properties in a north-east town have been left without electricity due to a power cut.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in more than 30 postcode areas in Ellon and the surrounding villages at 6.54pm today and that is was aiming to restore power by 10pm.
The affected postcodes are:
- AB41 6AD
- AB41 6AF
- AB41 6AG
- AB41 6AJ
- AB41 6AL
- AB41 6AX
- AB41 6AY
- AB41 6AZ
- AB41 6BA
- AB41 6BB
- AB41 6BT
- AB41 6DB
- AB41 6DD
- AB41 6DE
- AB41 6DF
- AB41 6DG
- AB41 6DH
- AB41 6DJ
- AB41 6DL
- AB41 6HA
- AB41 6HG
- AB41 6QP
- AB41 6QQ
- AB41 6QR
- AB41 6QS
- AB41 6QT
- AB41 6QZ
- AB41 6RE
- AB41 6RH
- AB41 7RJ
- AB41 7RN
- AB41 7RP
An SSEN spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.
“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.
“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GM6289′”
An engineer is expected on site at 7.30pm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe