North-east homes hit by power cut

Properties in the north-east are without power this afternoon.

Homes in the AB51 area, near Port Elphinstone, reported a loss of supply at around 11.30 this morning.

According to SSE, the following 22 postcode areas are affected:

AB51 0AB

AB51 0LS

AB51 0UR

AB51 0XX

AB51 0YG

AB51 0YH

AB51 0YP

AB51 0YQ

AB51 0YR

AB51 0YS

AB51 0YU

AB51 5GT

AB51 5HJ

AB51 5NP

AB51 5NR

AB51 5NS

AB51 5NT

AB51 5NU

AB51 5TB

AB51 5XZ

AB51 5YA

AB51 8TP

SSE have said they expect to have power restored by 5.30pm.

In a statement on their website, the utility provider said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘FB3978’.”