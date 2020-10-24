More than 250 north-east homes hit by power cut

More than 250 homes in the north-east were without power this morning after a line came down.

According to SSEN, 253 homes in the Newburgh and Udny areas lost supplies shortly after 10am due to the issue.

By 10.41, engineers had managed to restore power to 240 homes, with the remaining 13 expecting to remain off until engineers can carry out repairs to the overhead line.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said they hoped to have power restored to these homes by 1pm.

She added: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure our customers we’re doing all we can to get repairs carried out and their power restored as quickly as possible.”