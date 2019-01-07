Hundreds left without power in north-east after overhead cable damaged

Nearly 300 properties in the north-east are without power today after an overhead cable was damaged.

Around 288 homes in the AB41 area, near Collieston and Hatton, reported a loss of power to SSE at around 11.30am.

The issue was caused by damage to an overhead cable, which may have been as a result of strong winds.

SSE have confirmed they have engineers on site working to fix the issue, with the aim of restoring power at 3pm.

A statement read: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105 and quote reference ‘EZ7441′”.

