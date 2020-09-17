North-east homes hit by power cut

A power cut has affected around 700 homes across the north-east this evening.

The loss of power, caused by a fault on the high voltage electricity network, hit 52 postcodes, including some in the AB51 and AB52 areas, at around 3.58pm.

Automated systems restored power immediately to 174 homes, and power was then restored by engineers to all but 149.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has said they are currently aiming to have power restored to these final houses by 8.30pm.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “Our engineers were alerted to reports of a fault on the high voltage electricity network serving Rothienorman, Meikle Wartle and surrounding areas of Inverurie around 4pm.

“Initially, it affected around 700 properties in the area.

“Our automated systems on the overhead network kicked in immediately, restoring power to 174 of those initial 700.

“Our engineers then restored power in stages by rerouting the network, leaving 149 customers off supply.

“We expect these properties will have their power restored by 8.30pm.

“We would like to apologise to our customers, thank them for their patience, and reassure them that we’re doing everything we can to get their power back as quickly as possible this evening.”