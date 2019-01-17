North-east homes affected by power cuts

A number of north-east homes have been affected by power cuts this morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSE) have reported that properties in the AB39 area, which includes Catterline and Stonehaven, have lost electricity supply.

It was reported to the firm at 5.21am.

The power is expected to be restored at noon.

A statement from SSE said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the area.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

Postcodes affected include AB39 2TQ and AB39 2TX.