North-east properties affected by power cut

An estimated 60 north-east properties have been affected by power cuts this morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSE) have reported that some properties in the Laurenckirk and Fettercairn area have lost electricity supply or low voltage issues.

SSE are unsure about the number of properties affected, with some only experiencing low voltage issues.

The fault was reported at 7.46am.

Engineers are currently on scene in a bid to fix the fault.

The power is expected to be restored at 11am.

A spokewoman for SSE said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by today’s fault in the AB30 area and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely make repairs as quickly as possible.

“We’d also like to ask any customers concerned about the loss of supply to contact our teams on 105, or download our Power Track app for updates.”