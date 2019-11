A number of homes in the north-east have lost power.

Several postcodes in the AB51 area of Inverurie have been affected since 2pm.

These include AB51 3QQ, AB51 3QS, AB51 3QZ and AB51 3YR.

Restoration is expected at 8pm, after originally being scheduled for 5:30pm.

A statement by SSEN said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”