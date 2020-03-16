North-east holidaymakers face uncertainty due to coronavirus outbreak

Holidaymakers are facing uncertainty over their travel plans due to delays and cancellations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Some airlines have cancelled flights, while others are operating reduced services in light of the pandemic.

Jet2 planes from the UK to Spain turned back in mid-air as the airline announced it was cancelling all flights to the country.

New infections have risen sharply in Spain and the government put 60,000 people in four towns on a mandatory lockdown on Friday.

However, other airlines are still operating services to the country.

Veronica Cumming, 52, from New Deer, was due to jet off to Benidorm yesterday for a two-week holiday with her family, but opted not to go.

After receiving an email from Ryanair last week telling her she would be able to re-book her trip for another date, she was unable to get through to the airline by phone.

And when Veronica arrived at Aberdeen International Airport to try to rearrange her flight in person, she found it was still scheduled to depart – with dozens of people waiting to board.

Veronica feels the airline is putting passengers’ safety at risk by continuing to operate – and accused Ryanair of deliberately avoiding paying refunds.

She said: “I feel Ryanair are doing this to get out of offering refunds or changing the dates of people’s flights.

“Other airlines like Jet2 have cancelled their flights to Spain.

“I am shocked they are still flying and I am really disappointed at the way we have been treated.

“I feel really sorry for the people getting on the plane who maybe don’t know the country is on lockdown, and the people over there who are taking care over coronavirus but are then having to deal with planeloads of people coming in.”

A spokeswoman for Ryanair said the airline was continuing to operate a reduced service to ensure people were not left stranded.

And she urged passengers to get in touch online rather than by phone if they wish to rearrange flights due to a high volume of calls.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “This is a fast-moving and complex situation and the safety and wellbeing of our people and customers is our main priority.

“We wil continue to comply fully with all WHO and EASA guidelines and we will follow any travel restrictions that are imposed.”

Meanwhile, trade union Unite has written to the first minister calling for the introduction of a task force to deal with the crisis facing the industry.

Last week, the Evening Express reported dozens of people employed at Aberdeen Airport by baggage handler Swissport could lose their jobs.

And Unite’s Scottish secretary, Pat Rafferty, has now written to Nicola Sturgeon calling for the creation of a “civil aviation crisis task force” to help the industry through the crisis.

Mr Rafferty said in his letter: “In these extraordinary times as the pandemic moves into different phases in Scotland, it is incumbent upon us to bring forward contingency measures to enable airports to remain functioning and to stabilise the industry and prevent mass redundancies.

“I would urge you to initiate a crisis task force for the civil aviation industry within the next 72 hours as nations across Europe will begin to initiate measures to control and close down their airspace.

“Contingency measures must be established in order to prevent a collapse of the industry and with it protecting thousands of jobs.”

A spokeswoman for Swissport earlier said its priority was to support its employees.

On the roads, bus provider Stagecoach said it had introduced “rigorous” cleaning regimes on its services to keep people safe.

And it has also launched a web page to keep passengers up to date with the latest information on how the outbreak is affecting services.

In a statement, the firm said: “We know that there are lots of concerns about the current situation and the uncertainty that everybody is feeling at this time.

“Our first priority is to protect the safety of our customers and our people.

“We are continuing with rigorous cleaning regimes on our buses, coaches and trams, and have more frequent cleaning in place for regularly touched areas including poles, handrails, doors and ticket machines.

“Services are still running to their planned timetables and the latest advice from the government is that people can continue to use public transport.”

Meanwhile, train operator ScotRail said it was following government guidelines.

