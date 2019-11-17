North-east holiday park wins award

A north-east holiday park has won Best Holiday Park at this year’s Scottish Outdoor Leisure Awards.

Deeside Holiday park in Maryculter has been owned by the Wood family for more than 10 years and was badly affected by floods in winter 2015.

The team at Deeside has worked to restore the park.

Wood Leisure has invested more than £3 million in new facilities and accommodation at Deeside since 2015, including modern, accessible bathroom facilities and an outdoor barbecue area.

Sarah Wood MacGregor, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to win.

“Thank you to all our customers and owners who have supported us over the years and voted for us.

“For all six of our parks to be nominated for awards in the first place and to come away with awards is testament to the hard-working teams we have at Wood Leisure.”