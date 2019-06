Proposals for 12 holiday cabins in the north-east have been approved.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) had called in plans for the tourist accommodation at Strathdon.

The planning committee of the authority approved the proposals at its meeting on May 24.

Emma Wilson, CNPA planning officer, said: “While there are concerns, in relation to landscape impacts, I believe these can be mitigated and the proposal complies with our development plan.”